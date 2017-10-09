Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Named Wednesday's starter
Halak will start Wednesday's tilt against Anaheim, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
After having been demoted and losing his job to Thomas Greiss in 2016-17, Halak's play early in the new campaign will be hoping to create a competition for the team's No. role. Despite his struggles last season, Halak is a proven goaltender who should be able to continue his strong against a Ducks team that finished 18th in the league in scoring in 2016-17.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets win with 26 saves•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Penciled in to start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Friday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Coach won't name starter in net•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Named Monday's starter•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Not protected by Isles•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...