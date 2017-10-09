Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Named Wednesday's starter

Halak will start Wednesday's tilt against Anaheim, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

After having been demoted and losing his job to Thomas Greiss in 2016-17, Halak's play early in the new campaign will be hoping to create a competition for the team's No. role. Despite his struggles last season, Halak is a proven goaltender who should be able to continue his strong against a Ducks team that finished 18th in the league in scoring in 2016-17.