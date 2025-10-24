Palmieri scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Palmieri has two goals and an assist over his last three games. The 34-year-old winger has remained steady on offense while playing on the top line, though he saw a season-low 16:59 of ice time in this blowout win. That was likely just for rest, so it's nothing to be worried about. Palmieri is at three goals, three assists, 22 shots, seven hits, six blocked shots and am inus-1 rating through seven appearances.