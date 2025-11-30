Gatcomb has been recalled by the Islanders, the team announced Sunday.

Gatcomb was on the NHL roster to start the season, but he was placed on waivers in late October and has been in the AHL with Bridgeport since. An injury to Kyle Palmieri (knee) has created an opening at the NHL level, and Gatcomb will fill that roster spot. The 26-year-old Gatcomb has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 15 AHL games. It remains to be seen whether he will draw into the lineup right away or serve as the 13th forward for now.