Hogberg was waived by the Islanders on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

This move indicates that David Rittich will begin the 2025-26 campaign as the backup to Ilya Sorokin, as Semyon Varlamov (knee) has no timeline for a return. If Hogberg goes unclaimed on the waiver wire, he will head to AHL Bridgeport, where he went 2-5-3 with an .898 save percentage and a 3.26 GAA across 11 appearances last season.