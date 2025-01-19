Hogberg made 18 saves on 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

Hogberg conceded a weak goal to Barclay Goodrow midway through the second period, but that was all that would get past him Saturday. Hogberg has allowed exactly one marker in three consecutive games, posting a 2-1-0 record, .955 save percentage and 1.01 GAA in that span. The Swedish netminder has earned himself a larger share of the crease lately due to Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remaining without a timetable to return. The 30-year-old Hogberg owns a 2-2-0 record, .952 save percentage and 1.32 GAA through six appearances in 2024-25.