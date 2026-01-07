Barzal had one goal and two assists in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

Even though several bottom-six forwards turned heads with their play for the Islanders in this blowout win, Barzal also made his presence felt with a three-point effort. He's posted back-to-back multi-point efforts and has six points over his last four games. On the season, the star 28-year-old playmaker has 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 42 contests.