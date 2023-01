Dobson logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Dobson continues to be an effective source of offense from the blue line -- he has three helpers over his last four games. The 23-year-old has 10 goals, 17 assists, 126 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 45 contests overall. He's on pace to land right around the 51 points in 80 outings he produced during his breakout campaign last year.