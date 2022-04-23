Dobson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
The 22-year-old blueliner was already having a breakout campaign, but Dobson seems to have found another gear lately. Over the last seven games, he's piled up two goals and seven points, pushing his totals on the season to 12 goals and 47 points through 76 contests.
