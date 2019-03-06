Islanders' Robin Lehner: Leaves game after getting barreled
Lehner left Tuesday's game versus the Senators after getting knocked down by Brady Tkachuk, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Tkachuk broke hard to the net and was bumped into Lehner by Brock Nelson. The Senators scored on the play, and the review deemed there was no goaltender interference. Thomas Greiss came in as relief.
