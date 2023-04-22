Mayfield picked up a goal and an assist Friday in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes during Game 3 of the Islanders' first-round series.

Both points came in the third period as the Isles broke open a 1-1 tie and set a record for the fastest four goals in playoff history. Mayfield isn't known for his offensive prowess -- he was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the postseason, and he hasn't had a multi-point performance since Nov. 12 -- but his physical presence in his own end could be key to the Isles getting back into the series as he's racked up 10 hits and six blocked shots heading into Game 4 on Sunday.