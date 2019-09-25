Hickey is not expected to be a regular in the lineup for the Islanders this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Hickey hasn't done anything wrong, he's just caught in a numbers game as the Islanders have more NHL defensemen on their roster than are necessary to carry. If no roster move is made, either by trade, injury or waivers, it would seem likely that either Hickey or Johnny Boychuk will be the odd man out on game days. Hickey currently sits seventh on the depth chart for the Isles and that number would fall to eighth if the team decides that top prospect, Noah Dobson, has done enough to make the team out of camp.