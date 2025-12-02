DeAngelo is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

DeAngelo has managed just one point in his last seven contests while also being stuck in a 19-game goal drought. Despite averaging 1:52 of ice time with the man advantage, the veteran defenseman has yet to register a power-play point this year. If DeAngelo misses out, Adam Boqvist figures to slot into the lineup against the Lightning.