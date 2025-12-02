Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Game-time call Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeAngelo is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
DeAngelo has managed just one point in his last seven contests while also being stuck in a 19-game goal drought. Despite averaging 1:52 of ice time with the man advantage, the veteran defenseman has yet to register a power-play point this year. If DeAngelo misses out, Adam Boqvist figures to slot into the lineup against the Lightning.
More News
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Gathers assist in loss•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: First multi-point effort of season•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Notches first helper•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Staying on Long Island•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Two helpers in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Helps out on power play•