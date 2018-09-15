Jake Dotchin: Passes through waivers unclaimed
Dotchin cleared waivers Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Lightning placed Dotchin on unconditional waivers due to a "material breach" of his contract. It's a rather ominous sign for the sixth-round pick (2012) that he went unclaimed, especially since training camp is open for NHL teams, and there's no doubt that some of them could use some extra depth on the blue line. Dotchin has collected 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) over 83 career contests with the Lightning. The 24-year-old is currently listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, with physicality being one of his more positive traits.
