Jets' Carl Dahlstrom: Exits early Tuesday
Dahlstrom suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.
Dahlstrom entered the lineup after lower-body injuries sidelined Tucker Poolman and Nathan Beaulieu. It's unclear how long Dahlstrom will be out, but the Jets will have to finish Tuesday's game with five defensemen at a minimum. Dmitry Kulikov figures to enter the lineup if Dahlstrom is unable to go Friday versus the Lightning, which sounds highly likely. After the game, coach Paul Maurice said Dahlstrom's injury is "not going to be short term," Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
