Perfetti scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Perfetti's second-period tally ended up standing as the game-winner. The winger has two goals and two helpers over his first 10 contests of the season, and he continues to fill a middle-six role with power-play time. He's added 20 shots on net and a minus-7 rating so far. The Jets' depth players haven't been at their best for a few weeks, but Perfetti has the talent to turn things around at a moment's notice.