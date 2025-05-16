Perfetti registered a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal, six hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Perfetti had been held off the scoresheet in the first four games of the second round. The 23-year-old is still in a second-line role, but he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in four of five games versus the Stars in this series. The winger has contributed six points, 27 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-3 rating across 12 playoff outings.