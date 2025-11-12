Perfetti notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

This was Perfetti's second game back from an ankle injury. He's settled right into a second-line role and a spot on the first power-play unit, which should give the 23-year-old plenty of chances to generate offense. Perfetti had a career-high 50 points in 82 regular-season contests last year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him push for 40-50 points this year when accounting for the month of action he missed.