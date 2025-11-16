Perfetti scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Perfetti is getting up to speed after missing the first month of the season due to an ankle injury. This was his first goal of the campaign, and it gave the Jets a 3-2 lead early in the third period. He has two points, seven shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over four appearances so far. Perfetti will get plenty of favorable usage in a second-line role and on the first power-play unit, so he should still be able of salvaging strong scoring production despite the missed time.