Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over Columbus.

Hellebuyck blanked the Blue Jackets through the first two periods before allowing a lone Brendan Gaunce 39 seconds into the third. It was an encouraging effort from the 30-year-old Hellebuyck who'd been struggling a bit recently, dropping two of his previous three starts while allowing nine goals on 98 shots. He improves to 31-15-3 with an excellent .922 save percentage and 2.31 GAA. Hellebuyck figures to be back in the crease Tuesday in a tough road matchup with the Rangers.