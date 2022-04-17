Hellebuyck allowed seven goals on 32 shots in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday before being pulled in the third period.

The Jets were actually up 4-2 by the mid-point of the second. But the wheels started to come off the plane shortly thereafter. Hellebuyck has given up 11 goals in two nights in games the Jets desperately needed to stay in the playoff hunt. They are now 10 points behind the Dallas Stars for the second wild card. April has been hard on Hellebuyck -- he is 2-4-1 in seven starts this month and he's given up 26 goals. It may be time to look elsewhere if he's weighing down your push to season's end.