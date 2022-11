Rittich stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Hurricanes.

Rittich was gifted a 3-0 lead before Carolina rallied for three goals in the final five minutes to force overtime. However, Josh Morrissey was able to net the winner in OT and preserve a win for Rittich. The 30-year-old netminder is now 3-1-0 with a .891 save percentage in limited action backing up Connor Hellebuyck.