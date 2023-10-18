Vilardi will be out of action for 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Wednesday.

Vilardi was forced to leave Tuesday's matchup with the Kings after just 2:23 of ice time after suffering his knee injury. With the 24-year-old Ontario native on the shelf, Nikolaj Ehlers moved up to the No. 1 power-play unit while Mason Appleton or Rasmus Kupari could both be candidates for a first-line spot. Given Vilardi's recovery timeline, he should be expected to land on injured reserve shortly.