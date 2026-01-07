Fleury (upper body) was sent to the hospital after crashing into the end boards during Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Fleury's head and back took the brunt of the hit as he was shoved by Keegan Kolesar and fell into the boards. A timeline for Fleury's return will be established after he is thoroughly evaluated. He just came back from a concussion Dec. 19 after missing more than a month. Logan Stanley (suspension) will likely retake a spot in the lineup Thursday versus the Oilers.