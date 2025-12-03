Fleury (concussion) has begun skating and will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with Buffalo, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Fleury has already been out of action for the last nine games and will be sidelined for at least one more, given his recovery timeline. Through 15 games this year, the 29-year-old blueliner has yet to register a point while managing just 22 hits and 26 blocks. At this point, Fleury doesn't offer enough category coverage or offensive upside to be much of a factor in fantasy contests.