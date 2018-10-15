Roslovic only had one (missed) shot in Sunday's 3-1 home win over the Hurricanes.

Roslovic is caught in a fourth-line role, topping out at 10:23 of ice time through the first five games of the new season. However, he is being iced on the No. 2 power-play unit to qualify as a unique role player for the Central Division club.

