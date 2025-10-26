Walton scored twice and added three assists in OHL Sudbury's 8-2 win over Peterborough on Sunday.

Walton should be among the candidates for weekly honors in the OHL this week after a three-goal, eight-point performance over two games. The 19-year-old is up to seven goals and eight assists across eight contests for the Wolves this season. Sudbury is still last in the OHL, but its NHL-affiliated prospects have been fantastic lately.