Connor logged one tally on four shots in the Jets' 6-1 loss against the Wild on Wednesday.

Connor scored the Jets' lone goal, which was assisted by Josh Morrissey and Michael Eyssimont at the 14:18 mark of the second period. After starting the season with only four combined points in his first nine games, the six year veteran has started to pick up the pace by lifting his point total on the year to 15 in 18 contests. The crafty facilitator should be expected to shift focus on Friday's upcoming matchup in Dallas, where his team will rely on his production in a game where goals could be hard to come by.