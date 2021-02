Connor provided a power-play assist and a game-high seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Despite the high shot volume, Connor's only success on the scoresheet was the set-up pass on Mark Scheifele's first-period tally. The assist keeps Connor on a point-per-game pace, with eight goals and eight helpers through 16 outings. He's added 44 shots on net and a minus-4 rating, but he's scoring enough that fantasy managers probably don't need to worry about his peripheral numbers.