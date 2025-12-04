Connor produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

After helping to set up Mark Scheifele for a first-period tally, Connor scored his own in the second, but he couldn't solve Jakub Dobes in the shootout. Connor has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games and 10 of the last 12, racking up six goals and 15 points over the latter stretch.