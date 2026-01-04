Stanley has a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

Stanley and Brady Tkachuk were involved in an altercation during the second period of Saturday's game that resulted in Stanley picking up a double-minor and Tkachuk receving a 10-minute misconduct penalty. In that scrum, the Jets defenseman punched Tkachuk, and that is likely the incident that could draw supplemental discipline from the league. A suspension could be on the way for the 27-year-old Stanley, who has seven goals and six assists in 40 games this year.