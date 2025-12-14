Stanley scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Stanley has two goals over his last three games. He's up to five tallies this season, matching his combined total from his first five NHL campaigns. The big defenseman has added six helpers, 31 shots on net, 54 hits, 55 PIM, 40 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 31 appearances. Stanley's newfound offense may not last in the long run, but combined with his physical play, it makes him worth consideration in deep fantasy formats.