Stanley dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

Not at all known for his offensive prowess, Stanley picked up a pair of first period assists in Tuesday night's victory over the Wild. The 6'7" defenseman posted just 14 points in 63 games last season, but has already tallied two goals and four assists in just ten games this time around. While he does provide a steady dose of contributing stats like hits and blocked shots, this offensive production is unlikely to last.