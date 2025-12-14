Scheifele registered two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Scheifele helped out on Logan Stanley's opening goal in the first period and a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the third. Over his last 10 outings, Scheifele has racked up five goals, seven assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating, getting on the scoresheet in nine of those games. The top-line center is at 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists), 67 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 31 contests this season, sharing the team lead in points with Kyle Connor through Saturday's action.