Scheifele produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.
On the Jets' fourth goal, Blake Wheeler earned his 800th career point on a feed from Scheifele for his 500th point. The milestone for Scheifele came in 571 games. He's just one goal shy of 200 in his career as well. The 28-year-old center has been strong in 2020-21 with 19 tallies, 56 points, 113 shots on net and 17 power-play points through 52 contests.
