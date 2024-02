Scheifele scored a goal on four shots and added three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele was involved in all of the Jets' goals in a game dominated by their top line. Prior to Saturday, the center had been limited to two points over his previous four outings. He's up to 16 goals, 31 helpers, 109 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-18 rating through 46 appearances. Scheifele should continue to hover around a point-per-game pace as one of the Jets' top forwards.