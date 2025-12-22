Scheifele notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Scheifele helped out on both of Kyle Connor's goals in the contest. Over the last seven games, Scheifele has three goals and four assists while logging multiple points in three outings. He's up to 43 points (eight on the power play), 72 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 35 appearances as he continues to be a leader in the Jets' offense.