Scheifele scored a goal, tallied an assist, fired five shots on net and had two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Scheifele had a hand in consecutive goals scored by the Jets across two minutes near the end of the second period, with the latter of the pair being the goal he scored to give the team a 3-2 lead. Overall, the 32-year-old center is up to 18 goals, 27 assists and 77 shots on net through 36 games this season. Both he and Kyle Connor lead the Jets in points with 45 this season, which is tied for ninth among all skaters. Scheifele has maintained a strong balance to his game, ranking not only in the top 20 for goals and assists, but also in shooting percentage among players who have made 20 or more appearances. He's well on his way to another 80-plus point season, which would be the fourth of his career and second in a row.