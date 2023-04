Pionk posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Pionk had the secondary assist on Adam Lowry's empty-net tally in the third period. With two goals and five helpers over his last 13 regular-season games, Pionk picked up the offensive pace a bit. The 27-year-old defenseman had a solid 33 points in 82 outings overall while filling a top-four role with some power-play time. He also had 169 hits, 129 blocked shots and 44 PIM, so he should provide some toughness.