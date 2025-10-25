Namestnikov scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Namestnikov cut off the Flames' comeback effort with a goal at 19:52 of the third period. The 32-year-old has filled a middle-six role this season, which has seen him start a little slow on offense. He has three goals, one helper, nine shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances. Namestnikov is on pace to finish between 35 and 40 points, which is where he's landed in each of the last two regular seasons as one of Winnipeg's steadier depth scorers.