Kempe scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Kempe has three goals and three assists over five games since the Olympics. The 29-year-old forward continues to be steady in a top-line role for the Kings, and he's already clicking well with Artemi Panarin. Kempe has 23 goals, 29 assists, 171 shots on net, 108 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 61 appearances, making him a reliable all-around option in fantasy.