Kempe posted an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kempe set up Anze Kopitar's empty-net tally in the third period. This was Kempe's second straight game with an assist, but he's now gone five without scoring a goal of his own. The winger has seven tallies, six helpers, 65 shots on net, 31 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 23 contests this season.