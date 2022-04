Kempe scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Kempe has racked up six goals and an assist in eight games in April. The 25-year-old winger broke things open Tuesday with his tally 27 seconds into the second period after the Ducks played loose with the puck in their own end. Kempe is up to 50 points (34 goals, 16 assists) for the first time in his career. The Swede has added 233 shots on net, 107 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 75 contests.