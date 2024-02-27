According to Austin Stanovich of The Hockey News, Kempe (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Calgary after flying back to LA to undergo tests on an injury he sustained Monday versus Edmonton.

It's unclear at this time if Kempe will be able to meet back up with the Kings ahead of Thursday's contest in Vancouver. Kempe left Monday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers with 1:35 remaining in the third period after being tripped by Edmonton defender Cody Ceci. Kempe was seen holding his arm as he went down the tunnel, per Gerry Moddejonge of NHL.com. The 27-year-old Kempe has racked up 19 goals, 51 points, 184 shots on net and 81 hits across 57 appearances this season. During his absence, Quinton Byfield or Kevin Fiala could move up to the top line.