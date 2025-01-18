Laferriere (upper body) skated Saturday but is still "a ways off" from returning, coach Jim Hiller told Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Laferriere will miss his second straight game when the Kings face Seattle on Saturday, and he'll probably be absent for additional games beyond that. He has 13 goals and 26 points in 41 appearances in 2024-25. Akil Thomas might draw into the lineup Saturday.