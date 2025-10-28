Kuemper was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Tuesday's road clash with the Sharks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll guard the cage.

Kuemper has gone four games without suffering a regulation loss, posting a 2-0-2 record and 2.39 GAA along the way. While the veteran backstop struggled a little out of the gate, he appears to have everything trending in the right direction and should be capable of reaching the 20-win threshold like he did in 2024-25.