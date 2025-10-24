default-cbs-image
Kuemper stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Kuemper has a pair of overtime wins in his two starts since returning from a lower-body injury. The Stars gave him his toughest test of the season, as the 31 shots against marked a season high in his five starts. He's now 2-2-1 with a 2.59 GAA and an .896 save percentage this season. Look for Kuemper and Anton Forsberg to split the Kings' next two games, which are Saturday in Nashville and Sunday in Chicago.

