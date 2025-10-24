Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Gets another overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuemper stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
Kuemper has a pair of overtime wins in his two starts since returning from a lower-body injury. The Stars gave him his toughest test of the season, as the 31 shots against marked a season high in his five starts. He's now 2-2-1 with a 2.59 GAA and an .896 save percentage this season. Look for Kuemper and Anton Forsberg to split the Kings' next two games, which are Saturday in Nashville and Sunday in Chicago.
More News
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Protecting road goal in Dallas•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Earns overtime win in return•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Starting against Blues•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Might travel with club•
-
Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Not expected to suit up Thursday•