Rittich made 26 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

A Tyler Toffoli power-play tally in the second period accounted for all the damage against Rittich on the night. The veteran netminder bounced back in impressive fashion from his worst start of the season, and over his last 10 outings, Rittich is 5-2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage.