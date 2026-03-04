default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Moverare (personal) has been activated off the non-roster list Wednesday.

Moverare has spent more time in the press box as a healthy scratch this season than actually on the bench, logging just 15 games this year. In those outings, the 27-year-old defenseman has failed to get on the scoresheet while chipping in seven shots, three hits and 12 blocks while averaging 8:47 of ice time.

More News