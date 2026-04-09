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Byfield (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Thursday versus Vancouver, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

There was some concern that Byfield would be unable to go, but the 23-year-old practiced in the morning and will play against the Canucks. Byfield has 20 goals and 24 assists with 165 shots on goal over 74 games this season.

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