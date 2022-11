Walker notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Walker helped out on a Carl Grundstrom goal in the second period. This was Walker's fourth point (one goal, three assists) in his last eight games, but he's also gone minus-4 in that span. The 28-year-old continues to see third-pairing minutes as he has for much of the season. He's at five points, 28 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 hits and a minus-4 rating in 21 contests overall.